US FDA greenlights Regeneron's blood cancer drug

Lynozyfic helps the immune system find and attack cancer cells

Lynozyfic is a bispecific antibody that helps the immune system find and attack cancer cells. Nearly half of trial participants even reached complete remission.

Regeneron's shares ticked up after the news, and they're rolling out the drug soon—though it comes with a hefty price tag ($470 for 5mg; $18,800 for 200mg).

With over 36,000 new US cases expected next year, this could be a game-changer for those needing more treatment options.