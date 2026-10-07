US government, Meta Platforms, Alphabet join biohub to create datasets
Big news: The US government and tech heavyweights Meta Platforms and Google parent Alphabet are joining nonprofit Biohub to advance AI in biological research.
Their goal is to create open data sets that help scientists develop new drugs faster and understand how our bodies work on a cellular level.
Biohub datasets could compress drug timelines
Biohub, a philanthropic venture of Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg and his wife, Dr. Priscilla Chan, uses advanced tech to collect massive amounts of cell data.
With early access to these data sets, researchers can build predictive models that could compress drug development timelines that currently take years.
As Biohub's Alex Rives puts it, giving funders a head start could really accelerate research that usually takes years.
NIH to coordinate datasets for AI
The National Institutes of Health (NIH) will coordinate these datasets and repositories so Biohub standardizes them for AI training.