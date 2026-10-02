Anthropic warns government attitudes could affect its business
What's the story
Anthropic, an artificial intelligence (AI) company, has warned that its business could be impacted by government perceptions and attitudes toward the company and its technology. The warning was issued in the company's initial public offering (IPO) prospectus, which was reviewed by Reuters. The document also highlighted potential implications for Anthropic's relationships with commercial customers and partners.
Broader implications
Broader warning issued by Anthropic
Anthropic's warning is broader than usual, implying that government perceptions of the company and its conduct could extend beyond direct dealings to affect other commercial relationships.
The IPO prospectus even warns that advanced AI could pose "catastrophic or existential risks to humanity."
This comes from a company preparing for an IPO potentially worth $2 trillion based on its ability to profit from such technology.
Revenue impact
Less than 1% of revenue from government contracts
Despite the warnings, Anthropic has said that revenue from government agency contracts accounts for less than 1% of its annual revenue.
The company has been at the center of concerns over the risks posed by rapid advancements, intense global competition, and limited oversight in AI technologies.
Recently, Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei called for a slowdown in industry development amid reports of hacking incidents by rogue autonomous AI agents.
Business risks
President ordered federal agencies to stop using models
In its IPO prospectus, Anthropic cited several interactions with the US government over the past year that could potentially harm its business.
The document said the president ordered federal agencies to stop using the company's models in February.
It also noted that the Pentagon had designated Anthropic as a supply-chain risk to national security, which could lead to significant revenue losses or disruptions for the company.
Export restrictions
US Department of Commerce imposed worldwide export restrictions on models
In June, the US Department of Commerce imposed worldwide export restrictions on Anthropic's Fable 5 and Mythos 5 models. The company had to disable these models for all customers to ensure compliance.
Although these restrictions were later lifted and the models were redeployed, Anthropic warned that similar actions could happen again in the future.
Such measures could lead to significant reputational harm for the company among existing and potential customers, partners, employees, and investors.