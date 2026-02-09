US government tries to unmask emailer who criticized Biden admin
After a Philadelphia retiree, Jon Doe, emailed a DHS prosecutor about an Afghan asylum seeker's deportation case, the Department of Homeland Security quickly sent Google a subpoena demanding Doe's personal info—like IP addresses and Social Security number.
The ACLU is now fighting back, saying this move punishes free speech and crosses First Amendment lines.
Broader implications of the issue
This isn't just about one email—DHS has used similar tactics to unmask people who speak out online or protest.
Privacy advocates warn that moves like this could make people afraid to share their views or even comment on social issues.
As the ACLU puts it, these subpoenas risk chilling political expression and eroding trust in tech companies—something that impacts anyone who cares about digital rights and free speech.