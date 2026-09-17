US judge orders Google to relax ad-tech rules
What's the story
A US judge has ruled that Google should ease its rules around online advertising auctions and appoint an internal antitrust compliance monitor. The ruling comes from US District Judge Leonie Brinkema in Alexandria, Virginia. However, the judge did not go as far as ordering Alphabet's subsidiary to break up its advertising technology monopoly.
Ruling details
Judge rejects DOJ's demand to break up Google's ad business
In a 106-page decision unsealed on Wednesday, Judge Brinkema said Google must change some of its business practices.
This comes after she found in April 2025 that the tech giant had illegally monopolized certain online ad technologies.
The judge also rejected the US Department of Justice's (DOJ) demand for Google to break up its internet advertising business.
Competition restoration
Proposed changes would open up ad tech markets: Judge
Judge Brinkema said the proposed changes would be enough to open the ad tech markets harmed by Google's illegal conduct and stop it from returning to anticompetitive behavior.
She also noted that access to real-time bids from AdX through other publisher ad servers would bring back "much-needed" competition.
The judge accepted proposals that would prevent Google from forcing websites using its ad server to also use AdX, and end practices locking publishers into its ad tech tools.
Monitor appointment
Antitrust compliance monitor to be appointed
The judge also ordered the appointment of an antitrust compliance monitor, given the "gravity" of Google's antitrust violations.
However, this monitor would have less oversight than what the government had sought.
The proposed changes are to remain in place for six years, shorter than the 15 years sought by the DOJ and several states that also sued Google.