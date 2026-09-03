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Home / News / Technology News / Justice Department, X tracking hackers behind cyberattack
Justice Department, X tracking hackers behind cyberattack
The attack targeted hundreds of thousands of users on X

Justice Department, X tracking hackers behind cyberattack

By Akash Pandey
Sep 03, 2026
02:00 pm
What's the story

The US Justice Department is working with Elon Musk's X to trace the hackers behind a recent password-recovery attack. The assault targeted hundreds of thousands of users on the social media platform this week. US Attorney General Todd Blanche confirmed the collaboration in a statement on X, noting that "sophisticated cyber criminals" attempted the attack but were thwarted by the platform.

Cyber threat

Understanding password-recovery attacks

Password-recovery attacks are attempts to gain unauthorized access to online accounts via the "forgot password" or account-recovery process.

This latest incident highlights the growing threat of such cyberattacks, especially in an era where companies worldwide are dealing with a surge in AI-driven cyberattacks and ransomware that steal sensitive data and disrupt operations.

These sophisticated attacks often target sensitive data and disrupt normal operations.

Information

White House's AI cybersecurity initiative

In July, the White House announced the formation of a coordination group for AI developers and critical infrastructure operators. The group's main objective is to share information about cybersecurity vulnerabilities identified by AI systems.

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