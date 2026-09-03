Justice Department, X tracking hackers behind cyberattack
What's the story
The US Justice Department is working with Elon Musk's X to trace the hackers behind a recent password-recovery attack. The assault targeted hundreds of thousands of users on the social media platform this week. US Attorney General Todd Blanche confirmed the collaboration in a statement on X, noting that "sophisticated cyber criminals" attempted the attack but were thwarted by the platform.
Cyber threat
Understanding password-recovery attacks
Password-recovery attacks are attempts to gain unauthorized access to online accounts via the "forgot password" or account-recovery process.
This latest incident highlights the growing threat of such cyberattacks, especially in an era where companies worldwide are dealing with a surge in AI-driven cyberattacks and ransomware that steal sensitive data and disrupt operations.
These sophisticated attacks often target sensitive data and disrupt normal operations.
Information
White House's AI cybersecurity initiative
In July, the White House announced the formation of a coordination group for AI developers and critical infrastructure operators. The group's main objective is to share information about cybersecurity vulnerabilities identified by AI systems.