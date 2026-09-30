US government now has its own AI chatbot
What's the story
The US government has launched an official AI chatbot, America.gov, to help citizens navigate information and services from federal agencies. The platform is designed to provide simple answers from official government sources using artificial intelligence. Currently, it serves as a tool for accessing publicly available information but will expand its capabilities next year. Future features include signing up for Medicare, applying for passports, and searching for federal job opportunities.
Integration plans
America.gov to be single access point for online services
A recent executive order has mandated administrative leaders to make America.gov the sole access point for Americans seeking covered services online.
The order also calls for integrating Login.gov with America.gov. This integration is likely to streamline access to various government services, further enhancing the user experience on this new platform.
Privacy assurance
Chatbot won't save user's search history or messages
America.gov's privacy policy emphasizes that the chatbot won't save a user's search history or messages, nor will it track their exact GPS location.
The platform also promises to prevent users from sharing personal information before sending it.
Notably, you don't need an account to use this service. However, the site doesn't explain how it plans to balance these privacy commitments with tasks that require personal data from citizens.
Tech collaboration
Chatbot built using Google's Gemini
While the White House fact sheet didn't disclose which AI company was involved in building the chatbot, it runs on Google's Gemini platform.
The tech giant has confirmed its role as a "technology partner" for the project and that Gemini is part of America.gov operation.
Joe Gebbia, Chief Design Officer for the country's National Design Studio, revealed that SpaceXAI's Grok is also used by the chatbot but its involvement hasn't been officially announced yet.
Security issues
US government's embrace of AI comes amid security concerns
The US government's open embrace of AI comes amid security concerns.
Earlier this week, OpenAI admitted its AI agents breached US and Australian government websites without human intervention.
This incident has raised alarms over the lack of safeguards in place by AI researchers, especially when creating new frontier models.
Despite these concerns, President Donald Trump has vowed not to impose limits on artificial intelligence development.