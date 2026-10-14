US launches SI.gov as Trump pushes to rename AI
What's the story
The Trump administration has launched a rebranding campaign for artificial intelligence (AI), now calling it "super intelligence" or SI. The move comes with a name change for Si.gov, which was originally created during the Biden administration. The site outlines President Donald Trump's policies on AI.
Website launch
New URL for AI website
Michael Kratsios, the director of the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy, announced the new URL for the AI website on X.
He wrote, "The Super Intelligence era is here."
The announcement comes as part of Trump's broader strategy to rebrand artificial intelligence as super intelligence or SI.
Public perception
'Anyone who didn't support rebranding would be enemy'
Trump has been vocal about his rebranding effort and its potential impact on the public perception of AI. The technology has faced criticism over concerns about job losses and safety.
Last week, Trump said anyone who didn't support his rebranding effort would be an "enemy" of his White House in a post on Truth social.
Policy directive
Executive order on SI
In September, Trump signed an executive order mandating the use of SI instead of AI.
The order defines "super intelligence" using the current federal legal definition of AI and instructs federal agencies to use the new term in official communications.
The Trump administration has been updating official documents and websites to reflect this change.
Industry reaction
Tech industry divided over rebranding effort
The tech industry is divided over Trump's rebranding effort. SpaceX's AI venture, xAI, has followed the new terminology and changed its name to SpaceXSI.
However, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has said he has no plans to follow suit. This shows a split in the industry over whether or not to adopt Trump's preferred term for artificial intelligence.