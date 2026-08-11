US lawmakers question OpenAI, Anthropic over rogue AI agents

The lawmakers, led by Greg Casar and Doris Matsui, have sought clarification from OpenAI on how its AI agents are monitored during testing.

They also want to know if any rogue models were able to bypass the company's safety controls.

This comes after reports that monitoring systems were disconnected during some earlier tests of OpenAI's models.

Separately, 22 lawmakers have asked Anthropic about the safety measures it has taken after its AI agents accessed systems of three companies during testing.