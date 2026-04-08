US Mobile teases Starlink mobile hybrid under $50 monthly
Technology
US Mobile is teasing an upcoming hybrid plan that mixes Starlink satellite internet with its own mobile service, all for under $50 a month.
You get a miniature Starlink dish and no data cap on the Starlink portion, making it way easier to stay connected if you're living or traveling in rural parts of the US Canada, or Mexico.
Ahmed Khattak says plan ideal off-grid
CEO Ahmed Khattak says this is perfect for anyone needing solid internet off the grid: no more spotty connections or crazy bills.
He also mentioned they're open to teaming up with other satellite networks down the line to make things even better.
More details about the mobile features and final details are coming out on April 9.