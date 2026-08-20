UC Berkeley professor admits using AI in op-ed criticizing students
What's the story
A mathematics professor at the University of California, Berkeley, has admitted to using artificial intelligence (AI) in an op-ed criticizing students' lack of math skills. The piece, published by the San Francisco Standard last week, was written by Professor Zvezdelina Stankova. In it, she claimed some of her math students were "five to eight years" behind and lacked basic knowledge in fractions and algebra.
Admission critique
Professor Stankova blames UC system's test-blind admissions for math deficiency
In her op-ed, Professor Stankova blamed the University of California (UC) system's test-blind admissions for the math deficiency.
She argued that students who weren't adequately prepared for Berkeley's rigorous mathematics program were admitted after the removal of traditional benchmarks like the SAT.
This has sparked a wider debate on social media about academics' use of AI in their work.
AI involvement
Op-ed's language suspiciously similar to that of an AI
The Daily Californian, Berkeley's student newspaper, found the language of Professor Stankova's op-ed suspiciously similar to that of an AI.
A sophomore at the university, Francis Luo, ran it through AI-detection software called Pangram.
The results showed that 33% of the op-ed was either generated or assisted by artificial intelligence technology.
Defense statement
Used AI to help edit the piece, says Professor Stankova
In response to the AI detection results, Professor Stankova clarified that she had used AI software to "help edit the piece."
However, she emphasized that it was "the result of several hundred person-hours of intensive human work, of which about 80 hours are my own."
She further clarified that while she used AI to find "numerous documents and articles related to the initiative," all analysis was done by team members.
Publication response
San Francisco Standard clarifies stance on AI usage
In light of the controversy, the San Francisco Standard, which published Professor Stankova's op-ed, clarified its stance on AI usage.
The publication said that while it may use AI as a tool, it expects human authorship and accountability for every article.
It emphasized that the piece in question reflected extensive original analysis and research by Professor Stankova and her colleagues.
Ongoing discussion
Debate ignited on social media over the issue
The revelation of Professor Stankova's AI use has sparked a heated debate on social media.
Some have criticized her for using AI in a piece about students' underpreparedness, while others have defended her, saying the issue isn't as serious and detracts from the main argument.
Professor Stankova herself said, "the issue of how AI was used... is orthogonal to and a distraction from the thousands of hours our team has put into the initiative."