US satellite restriction enforced by Planet Labs strains Indian firms
A recent US government restriction on high-resolution satellite images for Iran and West Asia, enforced by Planet Labs at the request of the US government, is making things tricky for Indian space tech companies linked to the US
Announced in April 4, 2026, the move highlights how global politics can quickly impact tech businesses and their independence.
Indian startups adopt cross border structures
Indian startups like Digantara are adapting by setting up separate companies in India and the US to follow local rules but still keep control over their operations.
Legal experts suggest that building flexibility into business models, like shifting domiciles to neutral jurisdictions, distributing IP across countries, and setting up independent control centers, can help startups grow globally without getting stuck in international red tape.