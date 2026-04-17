US school districts adopt AI tools to reduce spending

OpenAI offers ChatGPT free to teachers

Even though tech spending in schools topped $30 billion in 2024, fewer than one in 10 schools actually use AI tools regularly. Privacy worries and lack of training are slowing things down.

Only about one-third of US public schools had formal AI policies during the 2024-2025 academic year.

To help out, OpenAI is making ChatGPT free for teachers until June 2028, hoping more classrooms can give these tools a try.

Schools are also testing out specialized AI apps to boost learning and make things run more smoothly behind the scenes.