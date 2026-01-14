The US Senate has passed the Disrupt Explicit Forged Images and Non-Consensual Edits Act (DEFIANCE Act), a bill aimed at protecting individuals from non-consensual deepfakes. The legislation would allow victims of such abuses to sue those who created these explicit images for civil damages. The bill was passed unanimously, with no senator objecting to its passage on Tuesday.

Legislative progression DEFIANCE Act builds on existing legislation The DEFIANCE Act builds on the Take It Down Act, which makes it illegal to distribute non-consensual intimate images (NCII) and mandates social media platforms to remove them quickly. The bill's passage comes amid global criticism against X for allowing users to create non-consensual and sexually explicit AI images using its Grok chatbot.

Policy critique Senate Democratic Whip criticizes X's inaction Senate Democratic Whip Dick Durbin, a lead sponsor of the bill, criticized X for its inaction against Grok's non-consensual undressing. He said, "Even after these terrible deepfake, harming images are pointed out to Grok and to X... they do not respond." The DEFIANCE Act would specifically target individuals creating deepfaked non-consensual intimate imagery, unlike the Take It Down Act which could have broader implications for social media platforms like X.

International action Global response to AI-generated non-consensual images Countries around the world are enacting new laws to protect against AI-generated non-consensual images, partly due to the recent Grok controversy. The UK, for instance, has recently enacted a law that criminalizes the creation of non-consensual intimate deepfakes. The DEFIANCE Act was also passed by the Senate in 2024 after another non-consensual deepfake scandal on X involving sexually explicit AI-generated images of Taylor Swift.