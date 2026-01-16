US Senate passes bipartisan bill to protect victims of deepfakes
Technology
The US Senate just unanimously passed the DEFIANCE Act, a bill that gives people targeted by nonconsensual, sexually explicit deepfakes the right to sue those who create or share them.
Led by Senator Dick Durbin, this move comes as AI-generated fake images have become a growing problem online.
Why it matters
Deepfakes have hurt real people—including celebs like Taylor Swift—by spreading fake, explicit images at lightning speed.
The DEFIANCE Act aims to set one clear national rule so victims aren't left helpless and can actually fight back.
With strong public support for better AI safety and the Senate's backing, there's new hope the House will finally pass it too.