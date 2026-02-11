US Senate scrutinizes Waymo's robotaxi rescue strategy
Waymo, the self-driving car company, is catching attention in the US Senate for letting workers in the Philippines and America guide its robotaxis when they get stuck.
These remote helpers don't actually drive the cars—they just offer advice when things get tricky.
Concerns over safety risks and job losses
Lawmakers questioned if Waymo's use of Chinese-made components is a sneaky way to dodge US tech restrictions.
Senator Ed Markey voiced worries about safety risks and American jobs being lost to overseas operators.
With Waymo running in cities like LA, Miami, and Austin—and after a recent incident where one of its cars hit a child—Senators are putting Waymo's practices under a microscope.
Bigger questions about tech control and safety
This debate isn't just about robots on wheels—it's about who controls new tech on US streets, how safe it really is, and whether American jobs are at risk as companies go global with their teams.