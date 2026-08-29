US signs executive order creating 1st United States space academy
The US just signed an executive order to establish its very first space academy, announced by President Trump at Nasa's Mission Control in Houston.
The goal? To train the next wave of engineers and space professionals for everything from Space Force missions to commercial projects.
As Trump put it, it's about preparing "a generation of skilled service members, engineers, and civil operators" for adventures all the way to the Moon and beyond.
Jared Isaacman named to academy commission
Nasa Administrator Jared Isaacman will chair a new Presidential Commission on the United States Space Academy, with Deputy Administrator Matt Anderson as executive director.
Their focus: strengthening the nation's space workforce and developing the next generation of space leaders.
Separately, on August 20, Trump signed the National Space Transportation Policy and presented the Congressional Space Medal of Honour to the Artemis II crew for their record-breaking journey earlier this year.