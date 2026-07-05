US startup Orbital plans 100,000 satellite network delivering 10GW compute Technology Jul 05, 2026

Orbital, a US startup, is planning to build data centers in space to keep up with the growing demand for AI computing power.

Their first satellite goes up in 2027, and the big goal is a network of 100,000 satellites orbiting between 500 to 800km above Earth.

Together, these satellites could deliver a whopping 10 gigawatts of compute power, enough to handle some serious AI workloads.