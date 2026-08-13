US startups use biology, ocean and microreactors to power AI
AI is growing fast, and so is its appetite for energy.
To keep up, US innovators are getting creative: think brain cells and stem cells used to build AI-improving adapters, floating data centers that run on ocean waves, and portable nuclear reactors.
These next-generation solutions are all about keeping AI running strong without draining the planet.
Biological Computing, Panthalassa, Valar Atomics
San Francisco's Biological Computing Company uses rat brain cells and stem cells to make AI models way more efficient: one upgrade made efficiency gains as high as 500% and improved quality.
Meanwhile, Portland's Panthalassa is building floating data centers powered by wave-driven turbines for clean energy right from the ocean.
And in the nuclear space, Valar Atomics just proved its RV-sized microreactor works safely and closed a $1 billion Series B round led by Sequoia Capital to start mass-producing these mini power plants for future data centers.