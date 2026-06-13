OpenAI faces multi-state probe over user data and business practices

Company stance

US IPO filed confidentially

Responding to the investigations, an OpenAI spokesperson said, "AI is a new and powerful technology, and we work every day to safely bring its benefits to people in a responsible way." The spokesperson added that they take concerns raised by state attorneys general seriously and intend to engage constructively with their offices. This comes as OpenAI confidentially filed for a US IPO that could value the company at up to $1 trillion.