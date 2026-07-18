US stocks end week lower as Nasdaq and S&P slip
US stock markets wrapped up the week in the red, with tech and semiconductor shares taking a big hit.
Both the Nasdaq and S&P 500 dropped over 1%, as investors got more cautious.
Even though energy stocks ticked up thanks to rising oil prices and Middle East tensions, it couldn't turn things around for the broader market.
Semiconductors slide as Netflix tumbles
Semiconductor stocks slid as excitement around AI cooled off, leading to steep losses across high-growth tech.
Netflix tumbled over 10% after concerns about slower subscriber growth and less viewership data.
On a brighter note, Apple reclaimed its spot as the world's most valuable company from NVIDIA, hinting at changing vibes among investors.
Federal Reserve official flags inflation risks
While some banks posted their best trading results since 2009, weak forecasts elsewhere kept market spirits low.
A Federal Reserve official also flagged broad-based inflation risks, as firms urged action ahead.