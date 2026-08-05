US military to start using lasers in combat
What's the story
The US Department of Defence is making a major shift in its defense strategy by adding high-energy laser weapons to its combat arsenal. The move comes after decades of laboratory testing and costly experimental failures. The Pentagon is finalizing a major contract for the Enduring High Energy Laser (EHEL) program, which will see these advanced directed energy weapons deployed on the front lines.
Production shift
Transitioning from prototypes to production
The US Army has officially committed to the EHEL initiative, with plans to produce and field up to 24 standardized systems for immediate operational base defense.
This is a major departure from previous prototype initiatives that produced single-digit, highly specialized units.
The EHEL program is based on a repeatable, modular, and scalable production model.
System features
What is the EHEL system?
The EHEL system is a high-energy, modular solid-state fiber laser system with an operational power output of 30-50kW for short-range point defense. It can be scaled higher depending on the platform.
The design allows for quick replacement of high-failure optical components, thermal cooling lines, and diode modules in active field conditions by military personnel without needing laboratory-grade "clean rooms."
Deployment details
Boeing's CLWS has been operationally fielded by USAFE-AFAFRICA
US Air Forces in Europe - Air Forces Africa (USAFE-AFAFRICA) has operationally fielded Boeing's Compact Laser Weapon System (CLWS) across undisclosed air base installations in the European theater.
The move comes after extensive operational assessments completed in late July.
It directly responds to hundreds of unauthorized drone incursions and reconnaissance flights detected near NATO installations over the past two years.
System capabilities
CLWS can be integrated into containerized static units
The CLWS fires a focused high-power photon beam that can melt structural airframes or detonate payload optics in seconds.
It draws power directly from localized military generators or heavy tactical battery arrays, offering a virtually unlimited magazine capacity.
The system can be integrated into containerized static units for runway perimeter defense or mounted directly onto light tactical vehicles for rapid forward deployment.
Cost efficiency
Financial necessity driving Pentagon's laser push
The Pentagon's decision to move lasers into production is driven by financial necessity.
Modern combat operations have revealed a dangerous cost asymmetry in air defense, with adversaries deploying long-range loitering munitions or commercial racing drones modified with explosives at unit costs between $500 and $35,000.
Traditional air defense doctrines relied on expensive radar-guided surface-to-air missiles to destroy these cheaper threats, creating an unsustainable financial deficit.