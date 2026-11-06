US to ditch floppy disks used to manage air traffic
What's the story
The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) in the US is moving away from the outdated 3.5-inch magnetic floppy disks. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy announced this major transition on Thursday, revealing plans to replace these antiquated systems with a new digital solution. The FAA will implement the Enterprise-Information Display System (E-IDS) in place of four legacy platforms at over 400 air traffic control facilities across the country.
System upgrade
E-IDS to consolidate critical information on a single screen
The E-IDS will combine real-time weather warnings, equipment failures, restricted airspace updates, and pilot reports on a single digital screen.
This system is meant to replace manual processes and outdated physical storage media.
Duffy announced that the upgrade process has already begun at five locations including Atlantic City, Nashville, Rochester, Atlanta and Salt Lake City.
The plan is to have E-IDS operational in 435 facilities by the end of 2028.
Long-term project
E-IDS was already in the works before the disk decision
The E-IDS isn't a sudden development but an existing FAA contract that has been in the works for years.
The initial contract was awarded to defense contractor Leidos in August 2020, during Trump's first term.
Despite its long gestation period, Duffy is now touting it as a major step toward modernization of America's air traffic control system.
Ongoing challenges
The FAA's challenges extend beyond just technology upgrades
The FAA has been criticized for ground stops, close calls on runways, and software failures like the 2023 NOTAM outage.
However, these problems are not just due to outdated systems but also a lack of certified professional controllers.
Duffy has been pushing Congress for an additional $30 billion on top of the $12.5 billion "down payment" he received in 2025 for his ATC modernization plan.
Installation hurdles
GAO raises concerns about the FAA's planning for the overhaul
The FAA plans to install E-IDSs at 435 sites by the end of 2028. However, this particular project has been in the works for over six years.
The agency previously expected to finish installing E-IDS in September 2034 but its current modernization plan moves that deadline up six years to September 2028.
The Government Accountability Office (GAO) recently flagged concerns about the FAA's planning for this massive overhaul.