US weather body warns of record-breaking El Nino

Weather disruption

El Nino's impact on global temperatures

El Nino events, which occur every two to seven years and last nine to 12 months, can have a major impact on global weather patterns. The current event is likely to exacerbate heat on an already warming planet due to fossil fuel emissions. It usually peaks late in the year but releases ocean heat slowly into the atmosphere, pushing up global temperatures in the following year. This could make 2027 one of the hottest years ever recorded.