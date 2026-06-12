Struggling with writing clarity? Try these AI tools

Tip 2

Refining phrasing in supported apps

Meta AI's advanced capabilities for refining phrasing within supported apps ensure better sentence structure and readability. It will be particularly handy for fixing run-on sentences and improving the overall quality of what you write. With these tools integrated into your daily writing, you can keep things clear and coherent, making your work well-structured, and easy to read. It will make your writing polished and professional without putting in the effort.