Reading goals? Let AI take care of them

While reading more books is a common goal, without a structured plan, many reading lists remain untouched. Artificial intelligence can revolutionize your reading habits by crafting personalized schedules that blend seamlessly into your daily life, and keep you accountable. By making use of AI, readers can divide their goals into manageable tasks, ensuring that they stay on track and make regular progress.

#1 Why choose AI for reading schedules? Let's be real, creating a reading plan manually can be a lot. You have to factor in your reading speed, time on hand, and how many books you wish to read. AI does all these calculations in a second, dividing your reading targets into daily tasks that can be achieved. It makes the whole thing less intimidating and more doable.

#2 Setting your goals first Before you turn to AI, it's imperative to clarify what you want to achieve. Do you want to read a specific number of books every month or become a faster reader? These goals define how AI personalizes your schedule. Once you have a clear understanding of your objectives, AI tools can create detailed plans that suit your aspirations.

#3 Best tools for creating reading plans That said, there are several tools that can help you create effective reading plans: ChatGPT and Perplexity work pretty well for initial planning by generating customized schedules based on user input. For tracking progress, productivity tools like Notion or Trello can be useful as they allow users to organize their plans with weekly breakdowns and progress tracking features.

