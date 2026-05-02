Utah scientists find PapB could extend Ozempic and Wegovy effects

PapB could upgrade several existing drugs

PapB isn't just good news for diabetes or weight loss: it might also help improve medicines for gut issues and even cancer.

As co-author Karsten Eastman put it, this enzyme could give a real upgrade to several existing drugs by making them stronger and more reliable.

The discovery, just published on May 2, 2026, opens doors for next-generation treatments that stick around when you need them most.