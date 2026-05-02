Utah scientists find PapB could extend Ozempic and Wegovy effects
Technology
Scientists at the University of Utah have found an enzyme called PapB that could make diabetes and weight-loss medications work better and last longer.
By forming tough ring shapes in peptide drugs, PapB helps them stay active in the body for more time, potentially boosting the effects of popular treatments like Ozempic and Wegovy.
PapB could upgrade several existing drugs
PapB isn't just good news for diabetes or weight loss: it might also help improve medicines for gut issues and even cancer.
As co-author Karsten Eastman put it, this enzyme could give a real upgrade to several existing drugs by making them stronger and more reliable.
The discovery, just published on May 2, 2026, opens doors for next-generation treatments that stick around when you need them most.