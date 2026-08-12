UTT becomes 2nd table tennis league adopting Stupa Sports AI
Technology
Ultimate Table Tennis (UTT) just got a tech upgrade: This season in Goa, matches used the new AI-driven Table Tennis Review (TTR) system to settle serve disputes in under 20 seconds.
Built by Gurugram-based Stupa Sports, TTR made UTT only the second table tennis league in the world to adopt a dedicated AI review system for officiating.
Stupa Sports launched 3 AI systems
Stupa Sports became UTT's data and technology partner in 2019 and a season later built the league's AI-powered live statistics and scoring system.
In just 4 months, they've launched 3 AI review systems across table tennis, badminton (with a 99% accuracy rate certified by the Badminton World Federation), and rugby, showing how AI is quickly changing how sports are played and judged.