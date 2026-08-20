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Vaping linked to respiratory problems, increased smoking risk in children
Review found a strong link between child vaping and respiratory health issues

Vaping linked to respiratory problems, increased smoking risk in children

By Akash Pandey
Aug 20, 2026
01:48 pm
What's the story

A new review by the Royal College of Child and Paediatrics Health has revealed that vaping can risk developing breathing problems and increase the risk of smoking cigarettes among young people. The review found a strong link between child vaping and respiratory health issues such as coughing, wheezing, bronchitis symptoms, and asthma exacerbations. It also highlighted that vapes can act as a gateway to cigarette smoking.

Health concerns

Vaping not a harmless part of growing up

Professor Will Carroll, a co-author of the review, stressed that vaping shouldn't be considered a harmless part of growing up.

He said evidence clearly links vaping to respiratory symptoms, nicotine dependence, and subsequent cigarette smoking.

The review also found evidence connecting vaping to poor oral and dental health as well as negative mental health outcomes like anxiety and depression.

Rising trend

Vaping epidemic among teens

Vaping has gained immense popularity in the last decade, with experimentation and regular use among young people increasing nearly tenfold.

An estimated one in five British teens aged 11-17 have tried vaping.

Cardiologists, researchers, and health experts are "extremely concerned" about the harmful effects of e-cigarettes on millions of teenagers worldwide due to their exposure to toxins and carcinogens.

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Emerging evidence

Emerging evidence on other health impacts of vaping

The review also found emerging evidence of vaping's potential impact on sleep, eye health, and allergies.

It also highlighted adverse outcomes associated with infants and babies exposed to nicotine during pregnancy.

Dr. Mike McKean, vice-president for policy at RCPCH, said that while much remains unknown about the long-term impact of vaping on children and young people, a clear and concerning picture is emerging.

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Regulatory response

Call for more research on vaping's impact

Andrew McCracken, Director of External Affairs at Asthma + Lung UK, called for more research on vaping's impact and a quicker response from policymakers.

He said children are "paying the price" for vape manufacturers' targeting through products designed to look and taste like sweets.

Hazel Cheeseman, Chief Executive of Action on Smoking and Health, stressed that regulations restricting vape promotion to children shouldn't hinder adult smokers from accessing vapes as smoking cessation aids.

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