Vaping puts you at risk of lung, oral cancers

A recent study from the University of New South Wales in Sydney has found that vaping may significantly increase the risk of lung and oral cancers . The research is one of the most comprehensive assessments to date, analyzing the evidence from animal studies, human case reports, and also laboratory research published between 2017 and 2025. The findings were published in the journal Carcinogenesis.

Cancer indicators Early warning signs of cancer risk found The study found that vaping is associated with early warning signs in the body strongly linked to cancer risk, such as DNA damage and inflammation. There is no doubt that the cells and tissues of our oral cavity, the mouth and lungs are altered by inhalation from e-cigarettes, co-author adjunct professor Bernard Stewart said.

Data gap Long-term data lacking on vaping As modern e-cigarettes were invented in the early 2000s, there isn't enough long-term data from large populations to definitively assess cancer risk. Many vapers are also smokers, making it hard to separate the effects of vaping from tobacco use. The review didn't quantify how many people might get cancer from vaping but looked at whether it causes biological changes known to lead to disease.

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Evidence Case reports and animal studies The review had case reports from dentists who found oral cancer in people who only vaped and never smoked. It also looked at animal studies, one of which showed that mice exposed to e-cigarette vapor developed lung tumors more often than unexposed mice. However, such findings don't always directly translate to humans.

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