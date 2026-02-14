Vast Space secures NASA contract for private astronaut mission

Vast Space, a US-based aerospace company, has signed an order with NASA for the sixth private astronaut mission to the International Space Station (ISS) . The launch is scheduled for no earlier than summer 2027 from Florida. This will be the first time Vast is conducting such a mission in collaboration with NASA.

Commercial focus Vast CEO emphasizes on importance of commercial crewed missions Max Haot, the CEO of Vast Space, stressed on the importance of commercial crewed missions for the future of space exploration. He said that leveraging the remaining life of ISS with science and research-led commercial crewed missions is critical to transitioning into commercial space stations. This transition, he added, will fully unlock the orbital economy.

Future projects Plans for Indian market and Haven space station Vast Space is also looking to expand its operations in the Indian market. The company's CEO, Max Haot, had attended the Global Space Exploration Conference last year to explore opportunities in human spaceflight and space station development. In 2027, the company plans to launch Haven-1, which will be the world's first commercial space station. This will be followed by more Haven modules by 2030 for a permanent human presence."

Mission details Mission to see crew spend 14 days on ISS The upcoming private astronaut mission by Vast Space will see a crew spending up to 14 days on the ISS. The exact launch date will depend on various factors including overall spacecraft traffic at the orbital outpost. SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket will carry the crew on a Dragon spacecraft to their destination. This mission is expected to provide valuable insights into infrastructure and processes needed for human spaceflight missions by Vast."

