Venus-Jupiter conjunction to light up skies on June 9

A rare planetary conjunction will occur on June 9, 2026, bringing the two brightest planets visible from Earth: Venus and Jupiter , extremely close together. The event will be visible without a telescope, making it an ideal opportunity for stargazers around the world. The conjunction is only a visual effect due to their positions in space, not an actual proximity of the planets.

Planetary details Why are Venus and Jupiter important? Venus, often referred to as the "Evening Star" or "Morning Star," is the brightest planet in our sky. Jupiter, on the other hand, is the largest planet in our Solar System and one of the easiest to spot. Their close alignment will create a striking celestial display for all to enjoy.

Viewing details When and where to see the conjunction The Venus-Jupiter conjunction will be visible on June 9, 2026, after sunset. Around 9:30pm EST, the two planets will appear close together above the western horizon. This celestial event will be visible for about an hour before they set beneath the horizon. The conjunction can be seen from many parts of the world including North America, Europe, Asia, and parts of Africa.

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Viewing tips Do you need a telescope to see it? No telescope is needed to witness this night sky event as both Venus and Jupiter are extremely bright. However, for the best viewing experience, find a location with an unobstructed view of the western horizon. The planets will look like two bright "stars" shining close together in clear skies. Binoculars can be used for a clearer view of these celestial bodies.

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