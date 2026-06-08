Venus, Jupiter, Mercury to align in 'planet parade' this week

Astronomical event

Venus and Jupiter will be just 1.6 degrees apart

On June 9, Venus and Jupiter will be just 1.6 degrees apart, creating an illusion of them almost touching from Earth's perspective. Even though the planets are actually separated by hundreds of millions of kilometers in space, their positions along a similar line of sight create this optical illusion. The celestial pairing will be visible low in the western sky shortly after sunset and is expected to be one of the most eye-catching astronomical events of the month.