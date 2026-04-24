Venus Uranus and Pleiades align tonight while Uranus requires binoculars
Technology
Tonight's sky is putting on a show: Venus, Uranus, and the Pleiades will appear close together in a rare alignment.
Venus will shine brightly and be easy to spot, but you'll need binoculars or a telescope to catch faint Uranus.
The Pleiades cluster, also known as the "Seven Sisters," adds some extra sparkle, with its stars formed about 100 million years ago.
View west 1-2 hours after sunset
Look west one to two hours after sunset for the best view.
This cosmic lineup is visible almost everywhere, but Northern Hemisphere folks get an especially good look during spring.
For the clearest view (and your best shot at spotting Uranus), try finding a dark spot away from city lights.