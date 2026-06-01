Veracyte's 50-gene Prosigna test spares chemotherapy for most patients
Big news from the ASCO meeting: Veracyte's Prosigna test lets doctors figure out which breast cancer patients actually need chemotherapy.
In a study with over 4,400 early-stage, high-risk patients, more than two-thirds who used the test were able to avoid chemotherapy.
The test checks 50 genes in tumor tissue and gives a personalized risk score for recurrence, making treatment more tailored and less stressful.
Patients skipping chemotherapy show near-equal survival
Patients who skipped chemotherapy thanks to Prosigna still had impressive five-year cancer-free survival rates (93.7%), almost matching those who got standard chemotherapy (94.9%).
Dr. Kelly Marcom called this a "These findings represent a major milestone in precision breast oncology," pointing out how important it is to find alternatives since chemotherapy can cause infertility, memory issues, and nerve damage.