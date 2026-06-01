Veracyte's 50-gene Prosigna test spares chemotherapy for most patients Technology Jun 01, 2026

Big news from the ASCO meeting: Veracyte's Prosigna test lets doctors figure out which breast cancer patients actually need chemotherapy.

In a study with over 4,400 early-stage, high-risk patients, more than two-thirds who used the test were able to avoid chemotherapy.

The test checks 50 genes in tumor tissue and gives a personalized risk score for recurrence, making treatment more tailored and less stressful.