Verifone rolling out face and palm-vein payments across Australia
Paying for your morning coffee might soon be as easy as a quick smile or a wave of your hand.
Verifone is rolling out new payment tech across Australia that lets you pay with face scans or palm-vein scans, no wallet or phone needed.
The upgrade will happen gradually as stores get the new terminals, aiming to make checkouts faster and more convenient.
Verifone's Victa terminals tokenize biometric data
The system uses Verifone's Victa devices, launched in July 2026, which support both biometrics and contactless payments.
Your face or palm data gets turned into tokens, so actual images aren't stored, and banks and merchants handle your profile with anti-spoofing protections in place.
Ben Hughes from Verifone says this could seriously speed up lines at checkout, much like how contactless payments did (which now make up more than 90% of Australian transactions).
If history repeats itself, this tech could catch on pretty quickly.