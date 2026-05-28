Vertu debuts foldable phone starting at nearly $7,000
What's the story
Luxury smartphone maker Vertu has unveiled a new foldable phone, the Alphafold. The device is powered by an artificial intelligence (AI) agent that connects with enterprise software and coordinates workflows. The company is targeting business executives who manage operations and communications on the go. The base variant of the Alphafold costs $6,880. Its highest-end standard model is currently priced at $46,800, with further customization options available.
Product features
The device supports multiple AI models
The Alphafold comes with Hermes Agent, a sophisticated AI agent that can connect to enterprise systems like ERP and CRM. It can handle tasks such as approvals, scheduling, sales tracking, travel planning, and operational reporting through natural-language prompts. The device also supports multiple AI models including OpenAI's GPT, Anthropic's Claude as well as over 80 apps for cross-platform workflows.
Design details
It packs a 6,500mAh battery
The Alphafold sports an 8.05-inch foldable display and a 6.53-inch outer screen, powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 processor. It packs a 6,500mAh battery and satellite communication capabilities. The device also has a triple rear camera setup with a 50MP primary and ultrawide sensor as well as a 5MP telephoto lens.
Security features
The phone's hinge is rated for up to 650,000 folds
The Alphafold's hinge is made of metal, titanium, and carbon-fiber components and is rated for up to 650,000 folds. Higher-end models come with alligator leather, 18K gold, and natural diamond accents, among other customizations. Vertu has also emphasized the device's privacy and security architecture with on-device processing and data redaction features. The company has said that sensitive data can be processed locally on the device while prompts sent to external AI models are redacted or tokenized before leaving the phone.