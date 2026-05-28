Vertu debuts foldable phone starting at nearly $7,000

Luxury smartphone maker Vertu has unveiled a new foldable phone, the Alphafold. The device is powered by an artificial intelligence (AI) agent that connects with enterprise software and coordinates workflows. The company is targeting business executives who manage operations and communications on the go. The base variant of the Alphafold costs $6,880. Its highest-end standard model is currently priced at $46,800, with further customization options available.

Product features The device supports multiple AI models The Alphafold comes with Hermes Agent, a sophisticated AI agent that can connect to enterprise systems like ERP and CRM. It can handle tasks such as approvals, scheduling, sales tracking, travel planning, and operational reporting through natural-language prompts. The device also supports multiple AI models including OpenAI's GPT, Anthropic's Claude as well as over 80 apps for cross-platform workflows.

Design details It packs a 6,500mAh battery The Alphafold sports an 8.05-inch foldable display and a 6.53-inch outer screen, powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 processor. It packs a 6,500mAh battery and satellite communication capabilities. The device also has a triple rear camera setup with a 50MP primary and ultrawide sensor as well as a 5MP telephoto lens.

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