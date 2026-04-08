Vi activates 5G in Chennai ahead of May 2026 expansion
Technology
Vi just switched on its 5G services in Chennai, joining Mumbai, Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru, and Kolkata on the list of metro cities with Vi's fastest network.
This rollout is part of a bigger plan to reach more places by May 2026, so if you're not in Chennai yet, hang tight!
Vi targets 133 cities nationwide
Vi wants to cover 133 cities across India, focusing on busy industrial hubs and high-data zones like Tamil Nadu (which already has more than 14 million users).
They've teamed up with Nokia for smarter, AI-powered networks and are even bringing 5G to Chepauk Stadium as the Official Communications Partner for Chennai Super Kings.
Next stops: Coimbatore, Tiruchirappalli, Salem, Tiruppur, Vellore, and Pondicherry, all set to get connected soon.