Vi activates 5G in Chennai ahead of May 2026 expansion

Vi targets 133 cities nationwide

Vi wants to cover 133 cities across India, focusing on busy industrial hubs and high-data zones like Tamil Nadu (which already has more than 14 million users).

They've teamed up with Nokia for smarter, AI-powered networks and are even bringing 5G to Chepauk Stadium as the Official Communications Partner for Chennai Super Kings.

Next stops: Coimbatore, Tiruchirappalli, Salem, Tiruppur, Vellore, and Pondicherry, all set to get connected soon.