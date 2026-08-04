Vi bundles Spotify Premium with 3 prepaid plans via app
Vi is making music streaming easier for prepaid users by bundling Spotify Premium with three new plans.
For the first time, you can get both your mobile benefits and ad-free Spotify in one go: open the Vi app, go to "Claim Benefits," select Spotify Premium, and either sign in or create a new Spotify account.
Vi plans at ₹435, ₹250, ₹230
The top plan at ₹435 gives you unlimited 4G or 5G data, calls, 100 SMS per day, JioHotstar Mobile access, and Spotify Premium for 28 days.
The ₹250 plan includes 2GB data, unlimited calls, 300 SMS, plus Spotify Premium for the same period.
If you just want extra data and streaming perks, the ₹230 add-on gets you 30GB high-speed data, access to over 20 OTT apps like ZEE5 and SonyLIV, and Spotify Premium, but you'll need a base plan active.
Claim Spotify through Vi app
Just recharge with any eligible plan and claim your Spotify subscription through the Vi app under "Claim Benefits."
Your music stays premium as long as your recharge is valid. Simple as that.