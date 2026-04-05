Victor Glover shares Easter unity message during Artemis II mission
Technology
While traveling toward the Moon on NASA's Artemis II mission, astronaut Victor Glover shared a thoughtful Easter message, calling Earth a spaceship that we all share.
He echoed the spirit of Apollo 8's famous 1968 broadcast and reminded everyone, We are all on this journey together, highlighting unity and coexistence beyond religion.
Artemis II crew plans Earthrise photo
Artemis II, featuring astronauts Reid Wiseman, Christina Koch, Jeremy Hansen, and Glover, will do a close lunar flyby on April 6.
One major goal is to recreate Apollo 8's iconic "Earthrise" photo to inspire global unity and help us appreciate our planet's beauty.