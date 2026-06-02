ViewSonic launches IN05 4K ViewBoards for Indian schools and colleges

IN05 boards offer 4K and AI

The IN05 boards feature a sharp 4K display with anti-glare glass, an octa-core processor, 8GB of RAM, and loads of storage (128GB).

You get dual speakers for clear sound and cool AI features like Circle Go (for solving math problems), Video Pilot (for quick video summaries), and AI Mind Map (to organize lessons visually).

They offer support for multi-touch input, precise pen use, plenty of ports, and low-blue-light technology to protect your eyes during long study sessions.

They're aiming to make classes smarter and a bit easier. Pricing isn't out yet; they'll be available via authorized resellers.