Vignan University launches Andhra Pradesh's 1st Google AI lab
Vignan University just launched the state's very first Google AI Lab, teaming up with Google Cloud and Gemini Enterprise for Education.
The goal? To help students, researchers, and faculty build real-world AI skills that are in demand right now.
Navisha Prabhakar from Google Cloud says AI is creating opportunities across sectors such as healthcare and fintech and urged students to develop innovative solutions to real-world challenges.
Vignan offers generative and agentic AI
With this lab, students and faculty get hands-on access to cutting-edge tech like generative AI and agentic AI.
Vignan is leading the way in Andhra Pradesh. CEO B Mallesu shared that they're also planning Centers of Excellence in engineering and medicine.
The university's leaders want to turn Vignan into an AI hub that produces industry-ready talent, especially as Andhra Pradesh explores setting up India's first dedicated AI University with LG AI Research.