Vignan University launches Andhra Pradesh's 1st Google AI lab Technology Jun 04, 2026

Vignan University just launched the state's very first Google AI Lab, teaming up with Google Cloud and Gemini Enterprise for Education.

The goal? To help students, researchers, and faculty build real-world AI skills that are in demand right now.

Navisha Prabhakar from Google Cloud says AI is creating opportunities across sectors such as healthcare and fintech and urged students to develop innovative solutions to real-world challenges.