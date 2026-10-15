Virginia Tech finds smaller cells with extra chromosomes more aggressive
Researchers at Virginia Tech have discovered that in some cancers, smaller cells with extra chromosomes act tougher than their larger counterparts: they grow faster, spread more easily, and are harder to treat.
This finding hints that cell size could actually help predict how a tumor will behave and what kind of outcome a patient might face.
Smaller tetraploid cells signal worse prognosis
The team focused on tetraploid cancer cells (cells with double the usual number of chromosomes) and found that the smaller ones were especially linked to aggressive tumors.
When they analyzed information from the Cancer Genome Atlas, these tiny but mighty cells were associated with worse prognoses and lower survival rates across several cancer types.
The researchers hope digging deeper into this could lead to better ways to predict cancer down the line.