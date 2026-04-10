Virtual Jesus and other AI spiritual leaders raise faith questions
AI is stepping into the world of religion, with companies rolling out virtual versions of spiritual leaders like Jesus, Buddhist priests, and Hindu gurus.
Platforms such as Just Like Me let you chat with an AI "Jesus" for a fee.
While some find this tech helpful for quick spiritual advice, it's also raising big questions about how it might change traditional faith.
Developers pause launches amid ethics concerns
Not everyone's on board. Some worry these AI guides could spread misinformation or cross ethical lines.
There are also privacy concerns and debates in communities (like among Muslims) about whether digital avatars fit with their beliefs.
Developers are pausing launches to sort out these issues, showing that mixing tech and faith isn't simple and needs thoughtful guidelines moving forward.