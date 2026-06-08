The Virtual OS Museum has over 1,700 unique installations

This software lets you explore 600+ operating systems on PC

By Akash Pandey 01:13 pm Jun 08, 202601:13 pm

What's the story

The Virtual OS Museum is a digital treasure trove of over 1,700 unique installations of more than 600 operating systems across over 250 platforms. The project is the brainchild of Andrew Warkentin, an OS historian and developer who has been curating this collection since 2003. The museum covers nearly the entire computing timeline, from Manchester Baby in 1948 to early Android builds from 2011.