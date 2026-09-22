Vivo launches OriginOS 7 globally with integrated Jovi AI assistant
Vivo just dropped OriginOS 7, its latest Android 17-based update, now launched globally.
If you're in India, Thailand, or Malaysia and using a Vivo X300 Pro or select iQOO phones, you'll be among the first to try it.
The big headline? Jovi AI assistant is now built in, making it easier to manage tasks and sync stuff across your devices with the Vivo Office Kit.
Dynamic Glow and 10% faster apps
OriginOS 7 brings a fresh Dynamic Glow look and smoother animations with the new Origin Animation suite with Fluid Motion.
Under the hood, the Origin Smooth Engine speeds things up: Apps open about 10% faster.
Memory Fusion can reclaim up to 25GB of storage on a 256GB phone.
Plus, Jovi AI helps automate daily tasks, and the Cross-Ecosystem Connectivity suite allows users to hand off tasks and synchronize notes in real time via the Vivo Office Kit on iPad, Mac, or Windows for seamless productivity.