Vivo launches S2 FE with 10,000mAh battery, 120Hz AMOLED
Technology
Vivo just launched the S2 FE, and it's all about that huge 10,000mAh battery, so you can basically forget your charger at home.
The phone also packs a smooth 120Hz AMOLED screen and runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 7300e chip.
Sales kick off October 20 on Vivo's site, Amazon, and Flipkart.
Prices start at ₹38,999
You get two options: 6GB RAM/128GB storage for ₹38,999 or bump up to 8GB RAM for ₹42,999.
Choose from Stellar Green, Zen White, or Titan Black.
Other highlights include a bright 6.83-inch AMOLED display (HDR10+, up to 2,000 nits), Android 16 with OriginOS 6 skin, and speedy 44W charging.
Launch offers throw in instant bank discounts, exchange deals, no-cost EMI plans, and even a year of extended warranty plus six months of Google One (100GB) storage for free.