Vivo launches V80 with Zeiss and S2 FE in India
Vivo just dropped two new phones in India: the V80 for creators and the S2 FE for anyone who wants serious battery life.
The V80 stands out with its Zeiss-branded cameras and slim design, while the S2 FE packs a huge 10,000mAh battery to keep you going all day.
V80 and S2 FE specs, prices
The V80 runs on a Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chip, has a triple camera setup with a sharp 50MP main lens, and supports speedy 90-watt charging for its 7,200mAh battery.
The S2 FE features a MediaTek Dimensity 7300e chip and a dual-camera system with a 50MP Sony IMX852 main sensor, paired with a 2MP secondary sensor.
The V80 comes with Android 17-based OriginOS 7, while the S2 FE ships with OriginOS 6 based on Android 16.
Prices start at ₹62,999 for the V80 (available October 13) and ₹38,999 for the S2 FE (available October 20).