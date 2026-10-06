Vivo launches X Fold 6 in India with Dimensity 9500
Vivo just dropped its new foldable, the X Fold 6, in India.
It stands out with a long, slim design, so it doesn't look like the usual passport-style foldables from Apple or Samsung.
Under the hood, you get MediaTek's Dimensity 9500 chip, a huge 200MP main camera for your photos, and a nearly 7,000mAh battery to keep things running all day.
X Fold 6 dual 120Hz displays
The X Fold 6 packs an 8.02-inch folding display inside and a handy 6.51-inch cover screen: both are smooth LTPO AMOLEDs with a fast 120Hz refresh rate.
There's also a triple rear camera setup (two other 50MP sensors), plus plenty of storage: you get 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage for ₹219,999.
It goes on sale October 13 in black or teal (definitely one for anyone who wants something different in their pocket!)