Vivo launches X Fold 6 in India with Dimensity 9500

Vivo just dropped its new foldable, the X Fold 6, in India.

It stands out with a long, slim design, so it doesn't look like the usual passport-style foldables from Apple or Samsung.

Under the hood, you get MediaTek's Dimensity 9500 chip, a huge 200MP main camera for your photos, and a nearly 7,000mAh battery to keep things running all day.