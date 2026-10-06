Vivo showcases Vision Discovery Edition headset combining VR and AR

The headset delivers super-sharp 8K visuals (3,840-by-3,552 pixels per eye) with vibrant colors and smooth eye tracking for a more natural feel.

It runs on OriginOS Vision and even has a Cinema Mode that turns your view into a giant virtual movie screen.

You can interact with content using hand movements and pinch gestures.

Plus, hands-on demos are happening now in cities such as Delhi and Mumbai if you want to see what all the hype is about.