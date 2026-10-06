Vivo showcases Vision Discovery Edition headset combining VR and AR
Vivo just showcased its Vision Discovery Edition mixed-reality headset at the Vivo NEXT event, bringing together virtual and augmented reality in one sleek device.
Powered by Snapdragon XR2+ Gen 2, it packs dual Micro-OLED displays, eye tracking, and gesture controls.
While the price is still under wraps, you can already try it out at Vivo stores across India.
Vivo headset delivers 8K visuals
The headset delivers super-sharp 8K visuals (3,840-by-3,552 pixels per eye) with vibrant colors and smooth eye tracking for a more natural feel.
It runs on OriginOS Vision and even has a Cinema Mode that turns your view into a giant virtual movie screen.
You can interact with content using hand movements and pinch gestures.
Plus, hands-on demos are happening now in cities such as Delhi and Mumbai if you want to see what all the hype is about.